3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire on side of interstate

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday night.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday night (Dec. 6).

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple agencies responded to a major two-vehicle crash on I-49 (northbound), north of Powhatan just before 8 p.m.

Director of Bands at Southern University and A&M College, Kedric Taylor, confirmed three students passed away in the crash. Two of the students were tuba players and the other was a percussionist.

Broderick Moore, Tyran Williams, and Dylan Young
Broderick Moore, Tyran Williams, and Dylan Young(WAFB)

Louisiana State Police identified the victims as Broderick Moore, 19, of Cedar Hill, Texas; Tyran Williams, 19, of Dallas, Texas; and Dylan Young, 21, of Dallas, Texas.

Information provided by Louisiana State Police:

The initial investigation revealed that a 1999 Jeep Laredo was stalled on the northbound shoulder of I-49. The occupants of the Jeep were attempting to change a flat tire on the vehicle. For reasons still under investigation, a northbound 1997 Freightliner, driven by 62-year-old Clyde Gay of Coushatta, drifted onto the northbound shoulder, struck the left side of the Jeep and impacted all three pedestrians.Williams, Young, and Moore sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on scene. Gay, who was restrained, sustained no injuries. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Southern University President, Dennis Shields, issued a statement on the students’ deaths Wednesday morning.

Read the full statement below:

LSU’s Golden Band paid their respects to the Human Jukebox in a post on social media.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police are still investigating the wreck.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

