Berkeley Co. board member claims new chairman violated district policy

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - One member of the Berkeley County School District Board of Trustees claims the current chairman has violated school district policy multiple times over the past several weeks.

David Barrow, current school board member and former chairman, is calling out Mac McQuillin for violating the school board policy, titled “Board Policy BA,” which reads in part:

Act only when a quorum is present at a legal meeting of the board. Because all powers of the Board of Trustees lie in its action as a group, individual board members exercise authority over district affairs only when voting to take action or when delegated the authority by the board. The board will not be bound in any way by any action or statement on the part of any individual board member not delegated by the board.

Barrow claims McQuillin, most recently, violated the policy by releasing a 39-page document regarding the termination of former superintendent Deon Jackson. Barrow states McQuillin issued the statement without the knowledge and consent of the full board.

“The board did not delegate Mr. McQuillin the authority to issue this statement as an action of the board,” Barrow says. “I had no knowledge of this statement until it was published on the district website. Was there a meeting that I was not aware of?”

Barrow also gives the following examples to how McQuillin violated the policy:

McQuillin telephoned Dr. Anthony Dixon days before the board meeting and asked if he was still interested in being superintendent of Berkeley County Schools.

McQuillin telephoned Dr. Tiffany Richardson on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the day of the meeting at 1:20 p.m., and told her that the majority of the board had decided to terminate her without cause. Barrow states he had no knowledge of this phone call until after the fact and says the full board did not meet to discuss this and delegate the authority to him.

McQuillin telephoned Jackson on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. and informed him that he was going to be terminated on Tuesday, Nov. 15 without cause and that he had six votes to terminate him. McQuillin further stated that there would be no payout because they, the six, believe that his contract was unconstitutional and therefore illegal. In addition, McQuillin told Jackson that if he wished to resign, he should call Brandon Gaskins and work out the details of a payout. Gaskins, at that time, was not the district’s legal counsel.

The Berkeley County School Board voted on Nov. 15 to part ways with Deon Jackson 16 months after he started. Jackson was fired after a 6-3 vote. Board members Yvonne Bradley, Dr. Crystal Wigfall and Barrow voted against his termination. The board also voted to fire Richardson.

Barrow was the Board Chair at the time of those phone calls and states there was no authority granted to McQuillin by the board.

“Mr. McQuillin’s statement is also fraught with condescending remarks and innuendo that are unnecessary and are designed to cast Mr. Jackson and Dr. Richardson in a negative light,” Barrow says.

McQuillin says the reasons that motivated the newly elected Board members to transition to new leadership can be summed up simply.

“We lacked trust and confidence in Mr. Jackson to lead the District,” McQuillin states. “It is, suffice it to say, that no superintendent can effectively lead without the support of the elected officials entrusted with overseeing our schools. The most important job of any school board is to appoint a superintendent that can put students on the path to academic success. The members voting to terminate Mr. Jackson found him lacking in this regard.”

McQuillin claims since Jackson took over as superintendent, the academic performance of Berkeley County schools has declined. Barrow argues there were other factors to consider as he explains below.

The COVID pandemic of 2020 through 2022. Instruction was greatly affected particularly time on task of students in classrooms.

Former superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram for four years did not support standardized testing and implemented personalized learning with performance-based assessments. So that means that standardized tests were not important.

Jackson became superintendent on July 1, 2021. He was superintendent for 16 months. The board unanimously voted to give him a proficient evaluation just weeks prior to his termination. McQuillan states that Dixon is ‘uniquely qualified to lead our students to academic success.’ Dixon was appointed Chief Academic Officer by Dr. Ingram in March of 2021, months before Jackson became superintendent. So, how is it that Dixon is not also directly responsible for the academic decline?

In his 39-page statement, McQuillin says he expects the administration will work cooperatively with law enforcement and child protection agencies to protect the most vulnerable students to prosecute those who would abuse and exploit them. He says that cooperation had recently turned adversarial.

McQuillin says an example, the District’s response to a recent South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigation into sexual crimes allegedly committed by a school resource officer at Stratford High School has likely damaged the district’s relationship with SLED and raised questions about the professional judgment of the former leadership, including the former superintendent and former legal counsel.

The SRO assigned to Stratford was charged in August with sexual exploitation of a minor student who attended Stratford.

McQuillin says the level of cooperation offered by the district into that investigation was lacking, explaining the reasons below.

In response to the investigation, at least one high-ranking District employee was instructed by District leadership not to talk with SLED.

When SLED requested a chain of emails between the principal of Stratford and the SRO, the District’s former legal counsel refused to provide them unless SLED issued a subpoena for them. The purported reason for this position was that the emails were educational records protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act; however, there is a judicial precedent indicating that such emails are not considered protected educational records.

After SLED interviewed school employees, the District’s former legal counsel, with the approval of Jackson, wrote an email to SLED Chief Mark Keel, accusing SLED of causing the District to violate federal law, “browbeating and intimidation,” and trying to “take down the district” based on nothing more than “rumors.”

The District’s response to SLED’s investigation prompted Keel to defend his agents’ actions. In his response, Keel identified factual inaccuracies in the District’s letter and called the allegations unfounded and having “no validity.”

Barrow says the following about the incident.

The school administration and Mr. Tim Knight, The Director of Safety and Emergency Management for Berkeley County School District, observed concerning video footage of the SRO and notified Superintendent Jackson, who immediately notified the Goose Creek Police. The SRO was immediately terminated by the Goose Creek police and the Goose Creek Police notified SLED. Mr. McQuillan alleges that one high-ranking District official was instructed by district leadership not to talk with SLED. That is not true. The aforementioned employee was instructed to refer any requests for records to the district legal counsel. The employee released boxes of documents and videos to SLED without the knowledge and/or consent of legal counsel or superintendent. Dr. Richardson’s email to talk to Agent Gregg stated that encrypted emails contained student and employee information that should not be accessible without a lawfully-issued subpoena. She also stated that she would be happy to assist with the district when the district receives the required legal documentation. Mr. McQuillin states that there is a Judicial precedent indicating that such emails are not considered protected educational records, but he fails to reference the judicial precedent. Dr. Richardson’s desire to follow legal requirements for the release of sensitive records, both student and staff, should be applauded particularly by parents who may be concerned about their child’s privacy rights.

McQuillin also claims they had learned the district’s relationship with the South Carolina Department of Social Services had become so frayed that DSS was on the verge of filing civil litigation against the district to enjoin the district’s practices with respect to DSS investigators having access to interview students who are alleged to be the victims of child abuse and neglect.

“The issue with regard to DSS to me is very simple,” Barrow says. “Mr. McQuillin believes that the district is required to allow the DSS employee to interview a student, of any age, without a guidance counselor or school administrator present. I have been involved with Berkeley County School District since 1969. It has always been Berkeley County’s practice to have a counselor or administrator present when a social worker interviews a child without regard to the nature of the interview. The public should be supportive of this effort to protect the rights of all parties involved and to minimize the emotional and physical trauma that can occur when a child is interviewed by a complete stranger.”

Barrow went on to say that McQuillin is accusing of Jackson of failing to demonstrate a commitment to transparency under the Freedom of Information Act. McQuillin cites the demotion of a principal and the subsequent termination of employment by Brandon Gaskins as legal counsel.

“What Mr. McQuillan has provided as evidence is a lack of transparency and refusal to release information is misleading and he has not provided additional emails that explain why certain information was not released,” Barrow states. “Ultimately, they were released when Dr. Ingram resolved the grievance appeal by reassigning the employee.”

Barrow says board members had copies of the emails listed below and claims McQuillin cherry-picked which ones he released to the public.

Barrow claims he has requested Dixon’s executed contract multiple times, first on Nov. 22 and again on Dec. 5, but has not yet received a copy.

