Candlelight ceremony commemorates those lost to impaired driving

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Prevention Board and its member agencies sponsored the 33rd Annual Candlelight Memorial Services on Tuesday.

The prevention board has hosted memorial services each year since 1989. The purpose is to increase the awareness of driving while impaired, to remember loved ones who have lost their lives, and to remember all those who have been affected by crashes involving drunk and drugged drivers.

Several law enforcement officials also spoke during the event. There was a special candle lighting ceremony in commemoration of victims and their families.

