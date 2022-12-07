Charleston Area Justice Ministry push to release ‘Housing Our Future’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Justice Ministry held a news conference today to make a statement concerning Charleston County’s “Housing Our Future” plan.

This plan has been in the process since the beginning of this year and is the county of Charleston’s framework for solving the ongoing housing crisis in the community.

The Charleston Area Justice Ministry is calling on County Council to release that plan, saying that the constant delay in addressing the crisis is unacceptable.

“We want the county to act, move toward the construction, preservation, and restoration of affordable homes,” Rev. Charles Heyward said.

The Ministry says It is well overdue and the taxpayers deserve to know what is in the plan that has been created for our community.

