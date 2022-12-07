SC Lottery
City of Georgetown announces special election for vacated city council seat

The city of Georgetown on Tuesday announced a special election to fill the city council seat vacated by Al Joseph.
The city of Georgetown on Tuesday announced a special election to fill the city council seat vacated by Al Joseph.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Georgetown on Tuesday announced a special election to fill the city council seat vacated by Al Joseph.

City officials said two candidates had filed for the open seat, Republican Kelley Ray Johnson and Democrat Tamika Williams Obeng.

The special election will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting will be available for the special election. Registered voters in Georgetown can early vote at the Georgetown County Office of Voter Registration and Elections located at 303 North Hazard Street beginning Monday. Early voting is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ending on Dec. 23.

To find your election day polling place, visit https://www.gtcounty.org/vote.

