College of Charleston defeats Presbyterian 67-62

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Larson’s 15 points helped Charleston defeat Presbyterian 67-62 on Tuesday night.

Larson had six rebounds for the Cougars (9-1). Raekwon Horton was 5 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line to add 15 points. Pat Robinson III shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Cougars extended their winning streak to eight games.

The Blue Hose (2-8) were led by Winston Hill, who posted 19 points. Marquis Barnett added 14 points for Presbyterian. In addition, Trevon Reddish had nine points and seven rebounds.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

