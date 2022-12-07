SC Lottery
Dorchester Co. family survives carbon monoxide leak, meets operator who gave warning

A Dorchester County family is grateful this holiday season after they got a call warning them of carbon monoxide inside their home.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County family is grateful this holiday season after they got a call warning them of carbon monoxide inside their home.

The Conlin family said they are lucky no one was seriously hurt after a faulty stove caused a carbon monoxide leak inside their home.

The incident happened on the night of Oct. 11 as they were putting their two children to bed.

The family said they had just used their new stove for the first time and initially thought their security system was acting up.

That changed after they got a call from ADT, telling them to get out of the house. They got to meet the operator who called them outside of their home on Wednesday.

Dorchester County firefighters arrived minutes after the family was called, and their trucks detected the odorless gas inside of the home.

The family said their children had some headaches afterwards, but otherwise, they were OK.

“When we bought the house, there are CO detectors in the house, and the entire time this all happened, they never went off,” homeowner Brandon Conlin said. “After this whole thing happened, it got me looking into it a little bit more, and I got up on the stepstool, and sure enough, they had no batteries in them.”

ADT also gave a $5,000 donation to Dorchester County Fire Rescue, which officials said will help go toward buying new equipment for their firefighters.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

