Feeling more like spring today!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fall and Winter has gone missing!!! A warm front is now to our north and spring has returned to the Lowcountry for the next few days. As we move into midweek, temperatures will warm to unseasonable levels. Patchy dense fog has developed this morning so use caution as you head out. Otherwise highs will top out in the mid to upper upper 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and dry weather expected. A weak cold front will move through late Friday bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs will drop back into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday. There is a slight chance of a shower on Sunday but better chance early next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 78, Low 59.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77, Low 60.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76, Low 57.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 67, Low 49.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 63, Low 47.

