FIRST ALERT: 3-car crash closes lanes on Ashley Phosphate Rd.

All lanes of Ashley Phosphate Road between Pepperdam Avenue and Industry Drive are closed,...
All lanes of Ashley Phosphate Road between Pepperdam Avenue and Industry Drive are closed, North Charleston Police stated in a tweet.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A three-vehicle crash is impacting traffic in North Charleston Wednesday afternoon.

All lanes of Ashley Phosphate Road between Pepperdam Avenue and Industry Drive are closed, North Charleston Fire Department stated in a tweet.

Crews say that EMS is on the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

