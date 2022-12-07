SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Motorcycle crash closes portion of Savannah Hwy.

The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are on the scene of a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in the Ravenel area.

The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy.

Deputies say the southbound lane of the highway is closed because of the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to MUSC after the crash with serious injuries, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

No other significant injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

