FIRST ALERT: Motorcycle crash closes portion of Savannah Hwy.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are on the scene of a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in the Ravenel area.

The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy.

Deputies say the southbound lane of the highway is closed because of the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to MUSC after the crash with serious injuries, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

No other significant injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

