Georgetown man tried to hide drugs in mouth during traffic stop, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A pair of Georgetown men are facing charges after one of them placed a bag of drugs in his mouth during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Hoyt Jeffery Scott High, 55, was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, the Georgetown Police Department said.

David Callie Brit Jr., 51, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and hindering and obstructing law enforcement. Maj. Nelson Brown said Brit was attempting to destroy evidence.

Brown said officers stopped a Saturn SUV around 2:17 p.m. Tuesday on Fraser Street. The two occupants of the vehicle appeared to be fighting, he said.

As officers approached the vehicle, High appeared to put something in his mouth that was later discovered to be a plastic bag containing suspected heroin, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, Brown said.

High and Birt were being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

