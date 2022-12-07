SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island

Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.(Diana)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.

The unusual sighting provided a perfect example of a superior mirage.

“Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so you can’t count on them every day,” said WECT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick.

Some beachgoers were able to snap pictures of the incredible sight, and although their friends and family might believe they edited the image, coastal weather conditions are what actually caused this phenomenon.

“Light-bending temperature inversions create these very cool mirages. In this case, advancing warmth topped the air adjacent to the chilly, December ocean surface,” said Medwick.

Did you take a great picture or have an awesome video? We want to see it! Click here to upload them!

You also can find See It, Snap It, Send It on the WECT News app. Just click on Sections and scroll down to See It, Snap It, Send It!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dug out hole fills with rainwater as pool customer Evan Kelly says he has waited weeks for...
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 56-year-old man in connection to a...
Man arrested in North Charleston shooting, police say
Officials believe the fire may have been caused by a propane explosion.
Homeowner working on gas line before explosion, Colleton Co. officials say
Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an...
Loaded gun found outside of Charleston County elementary, officials say
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say

Latest News

A Charleston Holocaust survivor, Joe Engel, has died at the age of 95.
City of Charleston resolution seeks to honor Holocaust survivor, stand against antisemitism
Gadsden Creek was originally a 100-acre salt marsh found on the peninsula.
Judge rules in favor of WestEdge to fill, cap Gadsden Creek on peninsula
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: City of Charleston resolution seeks to honor Holocaust survivor, stand against antisemitism
Submit photos of your loved ones serving in the military this holiday season.
Submit your photos for holiday military greetings
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Church reopens following almost a decade of litigation