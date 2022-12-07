SC Lottery
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted off Carolina coast

Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” ship on the water.
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a "hovering" ship on the water.(Diana)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Some beachgoers in North Carolina had the chance to see a shrimp boat appear to hover over the water.

The unusual sighting provided a perfect mirage, according to WECT First Alert Meteorologist Gannon Medwick.

“Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so you can’t count on them every day,” Medwick explained.

Some people in the area were able to snap pictures of the incredible sight.

Although their friends may believe they edited the image, coastal weather conditions are to credit for causing this phenomenon.

“Light-bending temperature inversions create these very cool mirages. In this case, advancing warmth topped the air adjacent to the chilly, December ocean surface,” said Medwick.

