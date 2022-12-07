SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

‘Just in time for Christmas’: SC completes first batch of tax rebates

The state of South Carolina says it has sent out more than $942 million in tax rebates to all...
The state of South Carolina says it has sent out more than $942 million in tax rebates to all eligible taxpayers who filed state tax returns by Oct. 17.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina says it has sent out more than $942 million in tax rebates to all eligible taxpayers who filed state tax returns by Oct. 17.

The state’s Department of Revenue said it finished issuing 2022 Individual Income Tax Rebates to eligible taxpayers in a release on Wednesday.

The agency sent out the rebates over four weeks in the form of direct deposits or paper checks.

“I’m pleased to announce that all of the eligible rebates in the first group are complete, and we have successfully issued more than 1.39 million rebates just in time for Christmas,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell. “I am extremely grateful to our SCDOR employees and our partners at the State Treasurer’s Office who helped complete this enormous task on time and in smooth fashion.”

Those rebates totaled more than $942 million.

Though all rebates in the first group have been issued, some eligible taxpayers may not have received their rebate yet, depending on bank and mail processing.

If you filed by Oct. 17 and haven’t yet received a rebate:

  • Be sure you owed state income tax. If you didn’t, you aren’t eligible for a rebate.
  • Check the status of your rebate online! Visit dor.sc.gov/rebate-2022 to get started. You’ll need your social security number or ITIN and line 10 from your 2021 SC Individual Income Tax Return (SC1040).
  • If you haven’t received your rebate and the online tool shows that it was issued, allow 30 days after the issued date, then complete and submit the SC3911, Individual Income Tax Refund Tracer.
  • Taxpayers who have not yet received their rebate check due to a change of address should still complete and submit the SC8822I, Change of Address for Individuals.

Eligible taxpayers who filed or will file their 2021 Individual Income Tax return between Oct. 18 and Feb. 15 will receive their rebate in March.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dug out hole fills with rainwater as pool customer Evan Kelly says he has waited weeks for...
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 56-year-old man in connection to a...
Man arrested in North Charleston shooting, police say
Officials believe the fire may have been caused by a propane explosion.
Homeowner working on gas line before explosion, Colleton Co. officials say
Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an...
Loaded gun found outside of Charleston County elementary, officials say
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say

Latest News

Summerville Police
Police investigating Summerville High School fire
David Birt (left) and Hoyt High (right) are both facing charges after a traffic stop in...
Georgetown man tried to hide drugs in mouth during traffic stop, police say
Christina Miller, the owner of Bert and T’s Desserts, won the top prize of $10,000 in the...
Bert and T’s Desserts wins $10,000 in local business pitch competition
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bert and T’s Desserts wins $10,000 in local business pitch competition