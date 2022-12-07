Man faces charges in string of Charleston Co. shootings, assault

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of attempted murder in a string of attacks in North Charleston two years ago has been extradited to Charleston County.

Carlos Josue Caban, 41, was being held in a New Jersey jail on separate charges before the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody on Tuesday and transported him to the Al Cannon Detention Center, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Caban’s bond hearing was Wednesday.

Authorities say Caban faces seven charges in three incidents within a week of each other in April 2020 near the Sherwood Mobile Home Park at 2215 Hayne St. in North Charleston. Those charges include attempted murder, possession of a firearm in a violent crime in an April 14, 2020 shooting.

Investigators say Caban followed a man into a wooded area and accused him of stealing bicycles before shooting him in the leg.

Court documents say Caban also faces counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a firearm in a violent crime in an April 21, 2020 assault. Evidence shows Caban confronted a man at a mobile home and accused him of stealing clothes before repeatedly punching him and pointing a gun at him, Knapp said.

Caban faces additional charges from a different incident on April 21, 2020. Those charges include attempted murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime. During that incident, deputies said Caban went to a mobile home and got into an argument with a man before pulling out a handgun and shooting him in the elbow.

Officials said warrants for Caban’s arrest were issued in the days after the 2020 incidents, but they were not able to locate him.

Caban is being held without bail.

