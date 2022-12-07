Man on trial for fatal downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old on Hanover Street in 2019 is on trial.

Shannon Johnson, 18 years old at the time of the incident, is on trial for murder. Johnson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Timothy Haman Jr. was helping his girlfriend move into the area when he got into a verbal argument in the street with some people passing by, leading to a shooting, according to police reports from the Aug. 8, 2019 incident.

The responding officers reported that Haman Jr. had suffered at least one gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to MUSC, where he died.

During the trial, the prosecution worked to put together a timeline placing Johnson in the neighborhood when the shooting happened. They presented Facebook messages Johnson sent about where he was and photos of him to identify the clothing he was wearing that day.

The jury spent more than an hour reviewing surveillance videos from police cameras, business security cameras, and neighbors in the prosecution’s arguments. Some video contains audio of the gunshots and shows a figure pulling a gun and firing.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen, the case’s chief investigator, and other law enforcement officers testified for the prosecution.

The defense had the opportunity to cross-examine each of the investigators and witnesses who took the stand. The judge expects the trial to wrap up sometime between Dec. 7 and Dec. 9.

