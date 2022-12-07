One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however, one lane was reopened just after 5:30 p.m.

“Use alternate routes, such as Old Jacksonboro Rd or Hwy 162,” the sheriff’s office stated in a tweet.

The motorcyclist was taken to MUSC, where he was pronounced dead, Knapp said.

No other significant injuries were reported.

An initial investigation by the sheriff’s office determined the motorcycle was traveling north and passing traffic in the median, when it collided with a Chevrolet SUV that was entering the highway to go south, Knapp said.

Officials say the motorcycle then collided with a southbound Ford pickup.

Deputies say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not released details on the identity of the person driving the motorcycle.

