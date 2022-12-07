SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Patriots Point honors lives lost during attack on Pearl Harbor

Hundreds are expected to gather on USS Yorktown to remember fallen South Carolinians.
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:26 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of veterans and community members will fill the USS Yorktown today to remember the 25 known South Carolinians killed during Pearl Harbor.

Chris Hauff with Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum says it’s important to honor those who lost their lives during the 1941 attack, while also inspiring the community to be heroes of their own.

In partnership with Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Pearl Harbor Memorial Day service will include a wreath-laying, tolling of a bell, and a traditional gun salute.

The wreaths will be cast into the Charleston harbor as symbolism for moving on but not being forgotten.

Hauff says there were dozens if not hundreds of survivors from South Carolina and they make it a point to honor them as well.

“As it gets later in the 2020s, they are passing at an alarming rate, and we won’t have very many with us for much longer. So, if we are lucky enough tomorrow to have survivors from the pearl harbor attacks, we do everything we can to honor them,” Hauff says.

After ceremonies like this, Hauff says, people are inspired and want to do something to help. So, they will host their life and legacy blood drive in partnership with The Blood Connection after the event so attendees can be heroes too.

The blood will then be donated to Charleston-area hospitals in need.

Admission to the USS Yorktown will be waived between 10 and 11 a.m. if you’re planning on attending the ceremony. The event will start promptly at 11 a.m.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dug out hole fills with rainwater as pool customer Evan Kelly says he has waited weeks for...
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 56-year-old man in connection to a...
Man arrested in North Charleston shooting, police say
Officials believe the fire may have been caused by a propane explosion.
Homeowner working on gas line before explosion, Colleton Co. officials say
Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an...
Loaded gun found outside of Charleston County elementary, officials say
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Patriots Point honors lives lost during attack on Pearl Harbor
Developers are requesting this removal to build a new residential subdivision with over 400...
Charleston city leaders to review request to remove nearly 200 grand trees on Johns Island
The city of Goose Creek says they have a plan to put a walking and biking trail in this area,...
Pedestrian safety concerns on Old Moncks Corner Rd. lead to more sidewalks
The Berkeley County Prevention Board and its member agencies sponsored the 33rd Annual...
Candlelight ceremony commemorates those lost to impaired driving