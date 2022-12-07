SC Lottery
Paveletzke’s 20 lead Wofford past Coastal Carolina 71-61

Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke had 20 points in Wofford’s 71-61 victory over Coastal Carolina on Tuesday night.

Paveletzke was 6 of 9 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Terriers (6-4). B.J. Mack scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 17 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Carson McCorkle shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Chanticleers (4-4) were led in scoring by Henry Abraham, who finished with 14 points. Jomaru Brown added 13 points for Coastal Carolina. Wilfried Lakayi also had nine points and seven rebounds.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

