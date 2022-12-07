Paveletzke’s 20 lead Wofford past Coastal Carolina 71-61

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke had 20 points in Wofford’s 71-61 victory over Coastal Carolina on Tuesday night.

Paveletzke was 6 of 9 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Terriers (6-4). B.J. Mack scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 17 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Carson McCorkle shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Chanticleers (4-4) were led in scoring by Henry Abraham, who finished with 14 points. Jomaru Brown added 13 points for Coastal Carolina. Wilfried Lakayi also had nine points and seven rebounds.

