Pedestrian safety concerns on Old Moncks Corner Rd. lead to more sidewalks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People who ride their bikes and walk in Goose Creek say they want to feel safer. With the new construction of a large park and amphitheater near Old Moncks Corner Road, they say they wish they didn’t have to take a car and clog the roads.

John Polito, who lives in the area, says he wants his safety as a pedestrian to be just as prioritized as new construction.

“We have a lot of really great assets, but they’re not connected,” Polito said.

Polito has been riding his bike down Old Moncks Corner Rd. in Goose Creek for the last ten years. He frequently visits the Berkeley County Public Library in Goose Creek and South Berkeley Seniors Center located off this road. This is the same area that has the soon-to-be $9 million Center Creek Park and $4 million Joseph S. Daning Amphitheater. He says there are currently no sidewalks in this area to bring him to all these places.

“[One-percent] of the money that went into that park down there is all we need to build sidewalks, about 1,900 ft. of sidewalks from the park to the library, so everybody can safely get to the library and use it,” Polito said.

According to the #CreekRising Community Survey that the city released in May 2021, one of the top concerns amongst residents was accessibility and condition of transportation options, such as roadways, sidewalks, etc.

Crystal Reed, recreation director for the city, says they are in the engineering phase of building a 10 ft. trail on the opposite side of the street from the library and the park with crosswalks connecting to it.

“So, the goal for the rec department and the city is to provide entertainment, high-quality recreation in the area, so we can reduce car traffic and people can get to these places via these trails,” Reed said.

There is currently a trail across from the park, but not one that goes all the way to the library or senior center. The city says they cannot put a sidewalk on the same side of the road as these amenities because of gas lines, drainage and a cemetery.

Polito says he wants to see the plan and wishes they had it in the city’s comprehensive plan.

“We need council to get serious about safety and as serious about safety as they are about growth,” Polito said.

The city says there is currently no timeline on this project, and they don’t know how much it’s going to cost. They say it is not a recurring budget item, but this would be under a special project. It would be paid for by ARP funds and donations.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.