Police investigating Summerville High School fire, school dismissing early

Summerville Police say they are looking into a Wednesday fire at Summerville High School.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville High School is letting students out early as police investigate a Wednesday fire at the school.

Officers are at the school, located on Boone Hill Road, with fire investigators, according to Summerville Police spokesperson Lt. Chris Hirsch.

Police have not yet said what time the fire occurred, but in a message to parents, officials with Dorchester District Two said the school was evacuated around 11:10 a.m.

The message also stated that the fire originated in a restroom.

Below is a list of early dismissal procedures at Summerville High School:

  • No one may enter the building to retrieve items
  • Car riders will be picked up at 1 p.m. in the Senior Lot. Parents should not arrive to campus before 1 p.m.
  • At 12:45 p.m., students who have their keys and driver’s licenses will be allowed to check out with their first block teacher and head to their vehicle to leave school for the day
  • Bus riders will be picked up at the track
  • Boys and Girls varsity basketball will still participate in tonight’s contest, JV boys’ and girls’ games are canceled and coaches will be in touch

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

