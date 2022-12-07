Police investigating Summerville High School fire, school dismissing early

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville High School is letting students out early as police investigate a Wednesday fire at the school.

Officers are at the school, located on Boone Hill Road, with fire investigators, according to Summerville Police spokesperson Lt. Chris Hirsch.

Police have not yet said what time the fire occurred, but in a message to parents, officials with Dorchester District Two said the school was evacuated around 11:10 a.m.

The message also stated that the fire originated in a restroom.

Below is a list of early dismissal procedures at Summerville High School:

No one may enter the building to retrieve items

Car riders will be picked up at 1 p.m. in the Senior Lot. Parents should not arrive to campus before 1 p.m.

At 12:45 p.m., students who have their keys and driver’s licenses will be allowed to check out with their first block teacher and head to their vehicle to leave school for the day

Bus riders will be picked up at the track

Boys and Girls varsity basketball will still participate in tonight’s contest, JV boys’ and girls’ games are canceled and coaches will be in touch

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

We’re investigating a fire at Summerville High School. No one injured, everyone is safe. The fire has been extinguished. #chsnews #summervillesc — Summerville Police (@SPDSC) December 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.