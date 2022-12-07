Police investigating Summerville High School fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say they are looking into a Wednesday fire at Summerville High School.

Officers are at the school, located on Boone Hill Road, with fire investigators, according to police spokesperson Lt. Chris Hirsch.

Police have not yet said what time the fire occurred, but in a message to parents, officials with Dorchester District Two said the school was evacuated around 11:10 a.m.

The message also stated that the fire originated in a restroom.

The district said they are waiting on clearance from first responders before returning to normal operations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

We’re investigating a fire at Summerville High School. No one injured, everyone is safe. The fire has been extinguished. #chsnews #summervillesc — Summerville Police (@SPDSC) December 7, 2022

