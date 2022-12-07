SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Police investigating Summerville High School fire

Officers are at the school, located on Boone Hill Road, with fire investigators, according to...
Officers are at the school, located on Boone Hill Road, with fire investigators, according to police spokesperson Lt. Chris Hirsch.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say they are looking into a Wednesday fire at Summerville High School.

Officers are at the school, located on Boone Hill Road, with fire investigators, according to police spokesperson Lt. Chris Hirsch.

Police have not yet said what time the fire occurred, but in a message to parents, officials with Dorchester District Two said the school was evacuated around 11:10 a.m.

The message also stated that the fire originated in a restroom.

The district said they are waiting on clearance from first responders before returning to normal operations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dug out hole fills with rainwater as pool customer Evan Kelly says he has waited weeks for...
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 56-year-old man in connection to a...
Man arrested in North Charleston shooting, police say
Officials believe the fire may have been caused by a propane explosion.
Homeowner working on gas line before explosion, Colleton Co. officials say
Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an...
Loaded gun found outside of Charleston County elementary, officials say
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say

Latest News

Christina Miller, the owner of Bert and T’s Desserts, won the top prize of $10,000 in the...
Bert and T’s Desserts wins $10,000 in local business pitch competition
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bert and T’s Desserts wins $10,000 in local business pitch competition
Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of the Palmetto State Bank, has requested a trial after his...
Lowcountry banker convicted on fraud charges seeks new trial
Hundreds are expected to gather on USS Yorktown to remember fallen South Carolinians.
Patriots Point honors lives lost during attack on Pearl Harbor