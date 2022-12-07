SC Lottery
SC education department: Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent not certified

The South Carolina Department of Education says they do not have a superintendent certification...
The South Carolina Department of Education says they do not have a superintendent certification on record for Dr. Anthony Dixon.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Education says they do not have a superintendent certification on record for Dr. Anthony Dixon.

The department says they are still waiting for documentation from his alma mater, South Carolina state, in order to fulfill his requirements.

Communication Director Derek Phillips says it looks like they got a request for his superintendent certification from Dixon back in 2018 and another time since then. A specific date of the requests were not provided by the Department of Education.

Phillips says they still need documentation, such as a college transcript and additional verification from his university to fulfill the certification.

We have reached out to South Carolina State, but a spokesperson says they cannot answer any questions about a student’s academic information. They say all questions have to be answered by the Department of Education because they should have all of his files.

The Berkeley County School District says Dixon is certified, and they don’t know why the department would say otherwise. Katie Tanner, the district ‘a public information officer, provided this statement.

Dr. Dixon holds an Ed.S and Ed.D. After Dr. Dixon requested an update to his certificate, representatives from the state department indicated that they are only awaiting receipt of a form to be completed by representatives from his program of study. We will provide you all with verification documentation.

We have reached out again for a receipt of his verification from the department of education, and we have still yet to receive it.

