Talford leads Winthrop past South Carolina St.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford’s 28 points helped Winthrop defeat South Carolina State 81-67 on Tuesday night.

Talford had nine rebounds for the Eagles (5-5). Chase Claxton scored 14 points and added seven rebounds, three steals, and five blocks. Cory Hightower recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Jordan Simpson led the Bulldogs (1-9) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and two steals. South Carolina State also got 11 points from DaJuan Bates. Rakeim Gary also put up nine points, six assists and three steals.

