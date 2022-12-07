SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

‘Wordle’ is Google’s top search of 2022

The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based...
The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based word-guessing game owned by the New York Times.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Google has published its Year-In-Search list for 2022 which is a look back at the top trending searches of the year.

The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based word-guessing game owned by the New York Times.

Other top searches included “Johnny Depp” in the people category and the actors’ category, “Novak Djokovic” in the athletes’ category and “Ukraine” in the news category.

“Ukraine” was also the third highest trending search overall, just behind “India versus England” in the number two spot and “Wordle” at number one.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dug out hole fills with rainwater as pool customer Evan Kelly says he has waited weeks for...
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 56-year-old man in connection to a...
Man arrested in North Charleston shooting, police say
Officials believe the fire may have been caused by a propane explosion.
Homeowner working on gas line before explosion, Colleton Co. officials say
Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an...
Loaded gun found outside of Charleston County elementary, officials say
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say

Latest News

Volunteers form an assembly line to move bags of oyster shells into place along the shoreline....
Grants awarded to establish living shorelines along Beaufort County shoreline
Systemic flaws are being blamed for Hertz falsely claiming its cars were stolen.
Hertz settles for $168M after customers were arrested over false stolen car reports
The city of Georgetown on Tuesday announced a special election to fill the city council seat...
City of Georgetown announces special election for vacated city council seat
FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as...
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors