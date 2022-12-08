SC Lottery
Charleston Wine + Food offering eligible in-state businesses complimentary booths in Culinary Village

The Charleston Wine and Food Festival is offering certain South Carolina-based businesses complimentary booths in the Culinary Village in 2023.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Wine and Food Festival is only a few months away, and organizers are excited to highlight the food, drinks and other offerings of South Carolina with special complimentary booths in the Culinary Village just for brands and businesses based here in the state.

Certain eligible restaurants, bars, chefs, farmers, and artisans that are based in the Lowcountry or throughout the Palmetto State can apply to get a free booth for all three days of the festival in order to showcase their specialties, according to Alyssa Smith, the Interim Executive Director for the Festival says.

Offering these complimentary booths is a way to highlight the homegrown nature of the event, give people attending the festival a true taste of South Carolina and decrease the barrier of entry for local businesses, according to Smith.

“The culinary village really is the heartbeat of Charleston Wine and Food,” she says. “It’s a magical place, and we’ve made some really amazing changes to this year’s village. It truly has that sense of community and feels and tastes and smells like all the wonderful businesses that make Charleston and the state so great.”

This year’s Culinary Village will also feature four food-focused neighborhoods inspired by the state and past favorite events at the festival—the seafood and waterways of Charleston, local farms and land, outside eating and international food.

“With these complimentary booths that we’ve earmarked for state-based entities and also for the other sampling that we have, we’re really curating exhibitors to fall within these areas to showcase and tell the story of our foodways here in Charleston,” Smith says.

South Carolina-based businesses that would like to apply to get one of these complimentary booths can apply on Charleston Wine and Food’s website until the end of the year.

The Charleston Wine and Food Festival itself will be March 1-5 of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

