Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on I-26 early Thursday morning

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on I-26 eastbound Thursday morning.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner says a Goose Creek man was killed early Thursday morning in a crash on I-26.

Paul Kline, 43, died at the scene of the crash at approximately 5:56 a.m. from injuries he suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Kline was the driver of a motorcycle, O’Neal said.

The crash happened around 5:43 a.m. near mile marker 211, about a mile from the merge with I-526, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. The crash closed eastbound lanes of the interstate, snarling traffic for several hours.

Pye said a 2016 Ford pickup truck and a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle were traveling on I-26 when they collided. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash, Pye said.

