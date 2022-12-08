SC Lottery
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday.(Generic Image)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday.

Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however, one lane was reopened just after 5:30 p.m.

An initial investigation by the sheriff’s office determined Utley was traveling north and passing traffic in the median, when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a Chevrolet SUV that was entering the highway to go south, Knapp said.

Officials say the motorcycle then collided with a southbound Ford pickup.

Deputies say the Utley was wearing a helmet.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

