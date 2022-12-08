SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-26EB near Aviation Ave. closes lanes

A crash on I-26 Thursday morning has two lanes closed near Aviation Avenue.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 Thursday morning has two eastbound lanes closed near Aviation Avenue.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the two right lanes on I-26 eastbound at exit 211 are closed.

Traffic cameras in the area show significant backup for several miles to College Park Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

