FIRST ALERT: Deadly crash closes 2 lanes on I-26EB near Aviation Ave.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on I-26 eastbound Thursday morning.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on I-26 eastbound Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 5:43 a.m. near mile marker 211, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

The crash still has two lanes of I-26 eastbound closed as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Traffic cameras in the area show significant backup for several miles to College Park Road.

Pye says a 2016 Ford pickup truck and a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle were traveling on I-26 when they collided. The motorcyclist was killed in the crash.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

