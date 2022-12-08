Lincolnville to host first Christmas parade in over 2 decades

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A small Lowcountry town is having its first Christmas parade in 25 years.

The Town of Lincolnville is hosting the Christmas on the Avenue Parade on Saturday.

The parade will feature food trucks, live entertainment and a Christmas tree lighting.

Organizers say the parade viewing is on Lincolnville Avenue near Smith Street. It starts at 4 p.m.

Lincolnville is in both Charleston and Dorchester counties.

