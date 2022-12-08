Lithium-ion battery factory bringing 575 jobs to Colleton County

SC Lottery
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lithium-ion battery maker on Thursday announced a major investment bringing more than 500 jobs to Colleton County.

Pomega Energy Storage Technologies, a subsidiary of Kontrolmatik Technologies, will invest $279 million to build a facility located in the Colleton Industrial Campus near Walterboro.

The investment will bring 575 new jobs to the area.

“We are elated that Kontrolmatik Technologies has selected Colleton County to locate its first U.S.-based lithium-ion battery factory. A project this size will have a huge impact on our community and our local economy,” Colleton County Council Chairman Steve Murdaugh said. “The jobs created by this project will improve the quality of life for our citizens and will attract new residents to our community. As chairman of county council, I look forward to working with the management team from Kontrolmatik Technologies and Pomega Energy Storage Technologies to ensure a smooth transition.”

The new facility will manufacture lithium-ion battery cells along with modules and other elements of the company’s energy storage systems. Officials say the 3 gigawatt-hour capacity factory will target the “grid-scale energy storage market.”

The facility is expected to begin operations in 2024.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

