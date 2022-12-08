Man injured in Ladson shooting, deputies say

SC Lottery
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Ladson that sent one man to the hospital.

Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Nestwood Street in the Woodside Manor community at approximately 5:45 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The victim told deputies he had been standing outside when he felt pain in his left foot and realized he had been shot.

EMS took the man to an area hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, Knapp said.

After questioning the victim and witnesses, deputies have not been able to develop a description of the gunman, he said.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

