Mount Pleasant Police make arrest in bank robbery

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department said a man is facing charges in connection to a bank robbery.

Scott Tunis was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of bomb or replica threat with a hoax device, Sgt. Ashley Croy said.

Officers said a man walked into the Truist Bank on Highway 17 at approximately 2:45 p.m. Friday and demanded cash. Surveillance photos showed him holding what he claimed was an explosive device.

Police said the man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Tunis was arrested on Wednesday. He was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

