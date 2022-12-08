Police investigating gun brought to Summerville High School, officials say
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a juvenile is in custody after a gun was found at the high school on Thursday.
Summerville High School administration says they received a tip from a student that another student brought a weapon to school around 3:15 p.m. The unloaded firearm was confiscated by police without incident.
Parents were notified of the incident at 3:54 p.m.
The juvenile has been arrested, and the incident is still active, according to Summerville Police spokesperson Lt. Chris Hirsch.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
