SC State on lockdown, police investigating gun spotting
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Campus administrators at SC State University told staff and students the campus is on lockdown Thursday morning.
Students and employees were instructed to shelter in place until further notice.
A man was spotted on campus and was reported to be carrying a gun.
Campus police are searching for a man described as wearing black pants with a gold jacket and a black backpack.
Anyone with information is being asked to call campus police at 803-536-7188 or to dial 911. The public is being advised not to approach the man.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.