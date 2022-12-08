Student charged after fires started at Summerville High School, police say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Summerville say a juvenile student has been arrested in connection to two fires started in the high school on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the school, located on Boone Hill Road, with fire investigators, according to Summerville Police spokesperson Lt. Chris Hirsch.

School resource officers found two active fires in student restrooms on the first and second floors, and faculty extinguished both fires. Hirsch said there was toilet paper or paper towels that appeared to be lit on fire in at least one of the fires.

The juvenile is charged with second degree arson and is being held at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center, police say.

Summerville High School let students out early as police investigated the scene.

Hirsch said no injuries were reported.

Dorchester District Two sent a message to parents saying the school was evacuated around 11:10 a.m.

Below is a list of early dismissal procedures at Summerville High School:

No one may enter the building to retrieve items

Car riders will be picked up at 1 p.m. in the Senior Lot. Parents should not arrive to campus before 1 p.m.

At 12:45 p.m., students who have their keys and driver’s licenses will be allowed to check out with their first block teacher and head to their vehicle to leave school for the day

Bus riders will be picked up at the track

Boys and Girls varsity basketball will still participate in tonight’s contest, JV boys’ and girls’ games are canceled, and coaches will be in touch

