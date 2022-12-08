Unseasonably warm weather to end over the next 24 hours!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is sinking south into the area today and will bring an abrupt end to the sunny skies we’ve enjoyed over the past few days. Clouds will roll in quickly this morning and they’ll help to hold the temperatures down a few degrees today from yesterday. Highs will still reach the mid 70s this afternoon. A stray shower or a few sprinkles are possible today but most folks will stay dry. As the front continues to push south tonight, cooler air will begin to arrive. We expect a mostly cloudy Friday with a few showers possible. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s, closer to the average high of 64°. Off and on clouds will persist into the weekend along the with the chance of a few showers Saturday or Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 60s.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 76.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 63.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 62.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 65.

