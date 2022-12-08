Victim’s family reacts to verdict in fatal downtown shooting: ‘He got what he deserved’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused to shooting and killing a 41-year-old in downtown Charleston in 2019 has been found guilty on Thursday.

A jury found Shannon Johnson guilty of shooting and killing Timothy Haman Jr. on Hanover Street.

Johnson, 18 years old at the time of the incident, was charged with murder and procession of a weapon during a violent crime. The judge decided he will face a minimum of 50 years in prison.

On Aug. 8., Haman, a chef in Charleston, was helping his girlfriend move into the area when he got into a verbal argument in the street with some people passing by, leading to a shooting, according to police reports.

The responding officers reported that he had suffered at least one gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to MUSC, where he died.

On Thursday, the jury heard closing arguments and began deliberations around 10:30 a.m. They proceeded to come back with a decision around 12:30 p.m., where they found Johnson guilty on both charges.

Throughout the trial, friends and family of Haman sat and watched the case unfold. After the verdict was announced, those who loved him were allowed to speak to the court. His younger brother, Paul Brodner, recalls receiving the phone call of his brother’s death and calling it one of the worst days of his life.

“I didn’t know what to do or believe. My life was frozen in time. I tried my best to continue walking to my room as I planned, but I just suddenly collapsed and I just yelled, ‘this can’t be true,’” Brodner said.

Once the court was dismissed, Haman’s family and friends gathered outside to reflect on the verdict. Debra Brodner, his mother, burst into tears after the decision was announced.

“I’m so happy. That means we got justice for my son. He didn’t deserve what happened,” Debra said. “As sad as it to think that somebody is going to spend the next 50 years locked up, your actions have consequences. He got what he deserved.”

Johnson addressed Haman’s family saying that he did not mean to kill him. Johnson’s mother and father stood by his side during the trial and apologized to Haman’s family.

During the trial, the prosecution worked to put together a timeline of the events and showed the jury security video containing audio of gunshots and shows a figure pulling a gun and firing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.