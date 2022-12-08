Waggin’ Wednesday: Miss Pettigrew

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Waggin’ Wednesday has returned, and this week we’re bringing back a shelter favorite.

Two-year-old Miss Pettigrew has spent over 145 days at the shelter, making her by far the longest stray at the shelter.

Miss P as shelter staff lovingly refer to her, has a tractor-trailer sized personality. She is a masterful fetch player and according to her Thanksgiving foster, an absolute Velcro dog.

She would prefer to be an only dog, the shelter says that she’s so goofy and sweet you won’t want another dog. They say bones are the quickest way to her heart, besides playing in the yard.

She would do well in a home with an active lifestyle, but don’t let that fool you, she loves to chill out and cuddle on the couch.

