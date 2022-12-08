World No. 2 Ons Jabeur to play Charleston Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. – World No. 2 and two-time 2022 Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur has entered the 2023 Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America. The WTA 500 tournament, which is the annual clay season kickoff event on the WTA Hologic Tour, will return April 1 - 9, 2023 in the renovated and modernized Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina. The Tunisian joins Jessica Pegula, Paula Badosa and past Charleston champions Belinda Bencic, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens in the growing player field for next year’s event.

“Ons has had a sensational season. Not only did she reach our finals in April, but she was a Wimbledon and US Open finalist and captured two titles in 2022,” said Bob Moran, Tournament Director of the Credit One Charleston Open and President of Charleston Tennis LLC. “We have supported Ons throughout her career and our Charleston fans have rallied behind her after her success, not only in the Lowcountry but around the world. Our player commitments going into next year are strong and we will continue to round out our player field and fan experiences for the 2023 Credit One Charleston Open.”

Jabeur’s current World No. 2 ranking is the highest ever for an African or Arab tennis player. The 28-year-old finished the 2022 season with a win-loss record of 47-17, capturing the Berlin and Madrid titles and reaching the Wimbledon, US Open, Charleston and Rome finals. She also had six quarterfinals berths this season and qualified for the WTA Finals for the first time.

The 2023 Credit One Charleston Open will be Jabeur’s fifth time competing in the field, where she holds a 10-4 win-loss record on Charleston’s green clay. In addition to reaching the tournament’s finals in 2022, she was a semifinalist in 2021. She also made a finals appearance at the 2021 MUSC Health Women’s Open, a one-time WTA Hologic Tour 250 event in Charleston.

“The Credit One Charleston Open is such a great tournament and the crowd support and energy from the stadium is amazing. I really felt them behind me in the final this year and they pushed me to keep going,” said Jabeur. “The players love coming to Charleston and want to do well here. I have played in two Charleston finals now and I’m ready to come back next year and win this event.”

The nine-day Credit One Charleston Open showcases a singles draw of 56 players, a qualifying draw of 32 players and a doubles draw of 16 players. The event traditionally hosts more than 90,000 attendees on Daniel Island. Additional players who have committed to competing in 2023 will be announced in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.