2 men charged in Hilton Head Island murder

Nayquan Gadson (left), 20, was arrested in Port Wentworth, Georgia, and is charged with murder...
Nayquan Gadson (left), 20, was arrested in Port Wentworth, Georgia, and is charged with murder and armed robbery. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Christopher Escobedo (right) is charged with accessory after the fact.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Thomas Gruel and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody in connection to a November murder on Hilton Head Island.

Nayquan Gadson, 20, was arrested in Port Wentworth, Georgia, and is charged with murder and armed robbery. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Christopher Escobedo is charged with accessory after the fact.

Deputies responded at 1:30 a.m. to Northridge Plaza on William Hilton Parkway on Nov. 15.

When they arrived, they found a victim deceased in the parking lot as a result of a gunshot wound. Authorities identified the victim as 19-year-old Breiner Daniel Puerta Gonzalez.

“The victim and suspects were observed on nearby surveillance footage minutes before the shooting occurred,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. “The victim, who was on a video chat app with a friend at the onset of the confrontation between him and the suspects, was robbed of personal property during the event.”

Escobedo was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center. Gadson is pending an extradition hearing in Georgia before being brought to Beaufort County.

This investigation is still active and ongoing. 

Anyone who may have information about this case can contact Sgt. Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435, or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

