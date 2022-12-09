SC Lottery
3 charged in Williamsburg Co. shooting

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged three people in an October shooting incident in Williamsburg County.

Jomareon Zaquell Xavier Epps, 18, and Davonte Antwan Green, 20, were charged with first-degree assault and battery, breach of peace and pointing a presenting a firearm.

Terell Jermaine Graham, 27, was charged with first-degree assault and battery and breach of peace.

According to the warrant, the trio traveled to the victim’s home in Kingstree on Oct. 25 where an argument ensued in the front yard.

The victim said Epps and Green were each armed with a handgun, the warrant states.

After a verbal argument, the three entered a vehicle and one of them shot at the victim, the warrant states.

The warrant states the victim then fired back at the vehicle with an AR-style rifle. No one was injured in the gunfire.

Epps, Green and Graham were being held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

