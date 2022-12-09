SC Lottery
Authorities to provide update on missing Orangeburg 5-year-old

Deputies say they will provide a “critical update” at 4 p.m. Friday on Aspen Jeter.
Deputies say they will provide a "critical update" at 4 p.m. Friday on Aspen Jeter.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office will provide an update on their search for a missing 5-year-old.

Deputies say they will provide a “critical update” at 4 p.m. Friday on Aspen Jeter.

Jeter went missing from a home in Orangeburg where she lived with her mother, who was found dead on Thanksgiving Day. The victim was later identified as Crystal Jumper, 46, of Orangeburg, by Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said because of a gunshot wound to the upper body, the mother’s death is a homicide. Since finding her body, deputies have been searching for Aspen and her father, Antar Antonio Jeter.

Deputies said they received a hit on a surveillance camera at a department store parking lot in the Fayetteville, North Carolina, area on Nov. 27. In that case, a man was seen with a child matching Aspen’s description, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. By the time authorities arrived to investigate the sighting, the vehicle was no longer there.

The child’s uncle, Paulus Jumper, Crystal Jumper’s brother, stood with family attorney Justin Bamberg and Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell Monday morning at a news conference during which Bamberg, speaking for the family, pleaded for her safe return.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

