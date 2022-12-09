SC Lottery
Community complaints lead to illegal taxi investigation in Georgetown; 2 charged

Generic taxi cab lighted sign.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people face charges following an investigation into illegal taxis in the city of Georgetown.

The police department started investigating after receiving several complaints about illegal taxis operating in the city.

Police identified several people who were operating taxis without a business license.

Authorities have charged Shawn Martin and Kia Washington with operating a business without a city business license and failing to register with the South Carolina Public Service Commission. Washington is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury.

This is an ongoing investigation involving police and the South Carolina Public Service Commission.

Anyone with information on people operating businesses in Georgetown without a license is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

