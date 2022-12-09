SC Lottery
Deputies searching for man accused of hitting home with gunfire

Marquise Rayshawn Singleton is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a home...
Marquise Rayshawn Singleton is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a home into a dwelling, according to deputies.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information about a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a firearm at a Burton area home.

Marquise Rayshawn Singleton is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to deputies.

Deputies said they were dispatched to the Possum Hill Road area around 10 p.m. Tuesday for reported gunfire.

At least one home was hit by gunfire, deputies said.

Deputies said it was the second report of gunfire in the same week. The first occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said they were able to develop probable cause for the arrest of Singleton.

Anyone with information on Singleton’s whereabouts or with information about the shooting incidents is asked to call Investigator Adam Kremer at 843-255-3294 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

