Dorchester District 2 enrollment above pre-pandemic levels, but some elementary schools struggling with capacity

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two’s superintendent says school enrollment has risen above what it was prior to the pandemic and some elementary schools are at capacity.

Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the district’s elementary schools in the Ashley Ridge area – Beech Hill, Sand Hill and Reeves Elementary -- are struggling the most with capacity because of that population shift both from in the county and out of state.

Robbins said district officials have been discussing plans for a new elementary school in the area because of the number of homes being built. He pointed to Summers Corner and the Ponds subdivisions off 17-A as examples of recent growth.

The superintendent also said they have capacity at other elementary schools across the district but can only adjust the attendance lines so much before it becomes inconvenient for families.

Robbins said the district’s middle and high schools have room to grow, with only Ashley Ridge High School being slightly over capacity.

He added that some area developers hope to build between 500 to 750 homes per year, which could put more strain on the district.

“For us, that can equate to one to one and a half students per house,” Robbins said. “For us, it takes about 36 months for us to plan and develop and build a school, so the goal is to think enough into the future where we aren’t putting kids in trailers as we’re waiting for a school facility to open.”

Robbins said the district doesn’t have any immediate plans to build a new school, but they’re keeping an eye out on a potential site in the Ponds for a new elementary school.

