Faith-based nonprofit opening doors to new facility

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A faith-based nonprofit in Berkeley County is opening the doors to a brand-new men’s ministry campus on Friday morning.

Officials from Changed Lives Ministries said this project has been in the works for years, and they are so excited to be able to serve more people in the Moncks Corner community.

Tommy Turpin, the Community Relations Director for Changed Lives Ministries, said Friday morning’s ribbon-cutting ceremony is exciting because it not only represents a new beginning for Changed Lives Ministries, but further advances their mission to help people overcome addiction.

Changed Lives Ministries is a free 13-week, live-in program, designed to help men and women overcome addiction through a relationship with God.

Turpin said their original men’s ministry building has become very old and worn down, only housing 10 men at a time.

The new $1.2 million men’s facility was funded entirely by community donations and will be able to house 14 men and three live-in staff, allowing them to house more men and continue to fight the opioid epidemic.

According to DHEC, from 2019 to 2020 the number of opioid-related overdoses increased by nearly 60 percent in South Carolina.

Turpin said he is incredibly thankful to the community for funding the new facility and wants to spread the word that they’re there to help.

“We just want people to know, there is hope, for people with drug addictions. Not only do we help them, we help with reconciliation with family members, back into the community, so we want everybody to know we are here, and we are ready to serve this community for the long haul,” Turpin said.

Turpin said he is encouraging the community to come to Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, starting at 10 a.m. at 470 Reid Hill Road.

He also welcomes anyone interested in their rehabilitation program to apply.

