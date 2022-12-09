Goudelock headlines 2023 class for CofC Athletic Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The 2023 College of Charleston Athletics Hall of Fame Class has been selected and the group of six honorees will be inducted on January 14, 2023 with a special ceremony.

This year’s star-studded class will include three-time ICSA All-American sailor Alana O’Reilly, CofC Basketball’s all-time leading scorer Andrew Goudelock, three-time First Team All-SoCon volleyball player Stephanie Ballard, three-time SoCon Men’s Tennis Player of the Year Or Dekel, baseball All-American Ryan Johnson, and honorary inductee Otto German, who dedicated more than 50 years of service to College of Charleston.

The College of Charleston Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at the Stern Center. Tickets can be purchased here.

2023 Hall of Fame Inductees.

Alana O’Reilly – Sailing

Sailed for the Cougars from 2002 to 2006. Named Quantum Female Sailor of the Year in 2006 – the first women’s sailor in program history to receive such honor. Three-Time ICSA Women’s All-American in 2004, 2005 and 2006. Won the Madeleine Trophy for A - Division low skipper at ICSA Nationals in 2006. Led College of Charleston to the program’s first-ever Women’s National (Dinghy) Championship title in 2006. Conducted an Olympic campaign in 2011-12, finished second in the Olympic Trails and placed third at the Women’s Match Racing World Championship. Graduated in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

Andrew Goudelock – Men’s Basketball

The Cougars’ all-time leading scorer tabulating 2,571 career points from 2007 to 2011 which ranks 46th all-time in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball record books, ranks first all-time in career games played (140), career field goals made (956), career 3-pointers made (396), career free-throw percentage (.838). He also ranks sixth all-time in career assists (424) and 17th all-time in career steals (130) . Only the third player in program history to be named an Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention in 2011. Honored as Southern Conference Player of the Year by both the coaches and media in 2011. Three-Time All- SoCon First Team selection in 2009, 2010 and 2011. Earned All-SoCon Second Team and All-SoCon Freshman Team honors in 2008. Led the Cougars to a South Division Southern Conference Championship title and automatic NIT berth under Head Coach Bobby Cremins in 2011. CofC reached the NIT Quarterfinals in 2011 – the longest postseason run by any team in program history. Averaged 23.4 points per game during his senior season which ranked No. 4 nationally. Recorded four career double-doubles and eight 30-point games ... Became only the second player in school history to be drafted into the NBA. Was drafted 46th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round. Made appearances in the NBA Playoffs with the Los Angeles Lakers (2011-13) and Houston Rockets (2016). His professional playing career highlights include being named NBA D-League MVP in 2013, All-NBA D-League First Team in 2013, EuroCup MVP in 2014, All-EuroCup First Team in 2014 and All-EuroLeague Second Team in 2015.

Stephanie Ballard – Volleyball

A dependable presence in the Cougars’ lineup from 1999-2003, Stephanie Ballard left the College of Charleston with a decorated career and honors worthy of Hall of Fame selection. The 1999 SoCon Rookie of the Year was a three-time conference champion and three-time First Team All-SoCon honoree on her way to 1,804 career kills and 1,599 career digs, both ranking in the program’s top ten. Ballard was also named AVCA All-Region in 2002. Impressive on the court and in the classroom, she was a CoSIDA Academic All-America selection.

Or Dekel – Men’s Tennis

Or Dekel played for the Cougars from 2004-07 and is the first and only three-time Southern Conference Player of the Year (2004, 2006 and 2007). He was a three-time All-SoCon Singles First Team and Two-Time All-SoCon Doubles First Team selection and finished the 2004 season with a 32-2 overall record at No. 1 singles going a perfect 10-0 in SoCon play. The Israel native also compiled an overall10-5 record at No. 2 doubles. In 2007, he finished 16-2 at No. 1 singles, going 8-1 in SoCon matches and 13-3 in doubles. Dekel helped the Cougars to a 65-24 overall team record from 2004-07 and a 31-8 record in conference play with an overall career singles record of 58-7. He graduated in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Ryan Johnson – Baseball

Ryan Johnson complied a 23-3 record in two seasons at the front of the Cougars’ rotation in 2002 and 2004, while leading the College to its first-ever Southern Conference regular season title and a berth in the program’s first NCAA Regional. In 2002, Johnson went 11-3 with a 3.14 ERA and 55 strikeouts to lead the Cougars to a 36-22 record, and a berth in the SoCon Championship game. He finished his CofC career with a 23-3 record and a .885 winning percentage, the latter of which ranks second in the program’s history. His career ERA of 3.26 ranks eighth in the school’s record book. Johnson was a 2004 College Baseball Insider All-American, 2004 CBI Honorable Mention All-American, 2004 SoCon Pitcher of the Year and a Louisville Slugger Third Team All-American. Johnson is also a member of the Charleston Sports Hall of Fame.

Otto German – Honorary Inductee

Otto German was a four-year letterwinner for the Cougars’ men basketball program from 1970-73 under former head coach Alan LeForce. An all-conference selection in 1970, he was the second-ever black student-athlete to receive a full basketball scholarship at The College. German served as Director of NCAA Compliance before being promoted to Assistant Athletics Director for Compliance, totaling 50 years of service to The College.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.