SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Graham praises passing of National Defense Authorization Act

Senator Lindsey Graham praised the passing of the NDAA at an event in Charleston Friday...
Senator Lindsey Graham praised the passing of the NDAA at an event in Charleston Friday afternoon.(Live 5)
By Elisheva Wimberly
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the coming days, Congress is set to pass the National Defense Authorization Act, which will no longer require military service members to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Senator Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) has expressed his support for the bill and says once the COVID vaccine elimination mandate bill is passed in the House, he will be looking to move to phase two which is restoring military members who have been discharged.

The bill currently doesn’t address the service members and recruits who were discharged for refusing to take the COVID Vaccine.

After the bill is passed, Graham says phase two will be enacting legislation down the road to reinstate military members who have been discharged with back pay, and it’ll be a project for the future.

“It’s just a matter of time—I believe— until those who have been discharged for refusing to take the shot will be allowed to come back in the military,” Graham says. “We need your skill and dedication and your patriotism. I’m here to tell you if you’re listening in that category, I will take up your cause until success is had.”

According to Charleston attorney Mike Rose, all military academies in Charleston, excluding the Coast Guard Academy, allowed members to continue to serve until Congress made a decision on the initial mandate bill. 

Senator Graham says he is committed to making sure military members are able to come back and serve and that right should never have been taken anyway from the start.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County coroner says a Goose Creek man was killed early Thursday morning in a...
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on I-26 early Thursday morning
Scott Tunis was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of bomb or replica threat...
Mount Pleasant Police make arrest in bank robbery
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle...
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash
Crews have completed repairs at this Moore County, North Carolina energy facility after someone...
Shots reported near SC power facility, utility working with FBI
Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday...
Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies searching for man accused of hitting home with gunfire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 3 charged in Williamsburg Co. shooting
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent
Despite missing a $1 billion prize by just one number, a Walterboro man is still banking...
One number short: Walterboro man wins $150,000 Powerball prize